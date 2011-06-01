Aurora ASP-44 HDMI Matrix Upgraded to Support 3D

Aurora Multimedia has updated the ASP-44 4x4 HDMI Matrix to be HDMI 1.4a compatible for full 3D support.

The ASP-44 4x4 HDMI Matrix is now the third in Aurora's series using the latest HDMI standard.

The Matrix routes high definition video sources and multi-channel digital audio (up to 7.1 channel) from any of the four HDMI inputs to the any of the four HDMI outputs. The ASP-44 is well designed for use in residential, commercial, education, and digital signage applications, and is part of the expanding Aurora Multimedia Aspyre series.