Wolf Cinema Launches Business and Commercial Products Division

Wolf Cinema has launched a new division of projection solutions, designed and optimized for use in business, prosumer, education, and commercial environments. Starting at $2,995 MSRP, these seven new Wolf Cinema PRO light engines are packed with a wide range of installation capabilities, including multiple primary lens options and ample image offsets, plus advanced integration capabilities with today’s leading automation and control systems.

“Wolf Cinema is known around the world for delivering some of the finest–and most reliable–home theater projectors,” said Jim McGall, director of sales at Wolf Cinema. “Over the last few years, our partners have indicated a need for better commercially oriented alternatives that not only provide for increased peak white output–as typically required on very large screens, in higher ambient light areas–but those that are also extremely flexible, rugged, reliable, and optimized for commercial installations.



"Our new PRO line of video projectors will deliver just that: tremendous brightness, ultra-deep black level performances, accurate color tracking, and reduced processing artifacts. We’ve reached deep into our home theater tool kit in order to craft these unique solutions that meet these stringent demands when presenting a wide range of SD and HD sources–the result being ultra-reliable projectors, with that ‘Wolf Cinema’ bespoke imaging, and at prices that are exceedingly affordable when compared with other solutions.”



Wolf Cinema’s PRO assortment starts at 4,000 ANSI and extends up to 12,000 ANSI for use on intermediate-sized to very large screens. DLP and LCD imaging technologies are deployed throughout, with both 2D and 3D Stereoscopic imaging on select models. Also, carried over from Wolf Cinema’s home theater assortment, the company’s ProScaler MK III is available as an optional rack-mounted video processor, a useful complement when firing onto 2.35:1 CinemaScope screens, using E-VariScope imaging technology.