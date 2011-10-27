HDMI Forum Call for Contributions

The HDMI Forum, Inc., a non-profit, mutual benefit corporation, is announcing a call for members and contributions. The HDMI Forum has been established to foster broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI Specification. Membership in the HDMI Forum is open to any interested companies wishing to actively contribute to the development of future HDMI Specifications, as well as participate in other HDMI Specification-related activities. HDMI Forum members will have the opportunity to nominate and elect a Board of Directors, which is scheduled to take place in November 2011.

Companies that join by November 14, 2011 will have the opportunity to nominate a candidate for the initial Board of Directors as well as participate in the initial Board of Director vote. The cost for an annual membership is US$15,000. The HDMI Forum is also officially calling for contributions to the HDMI Specification to be discussed at upcoming Technical Working Group meetings scheduled for November and December of 2011.