The What: The Winnov Cbox S3 is a presentation- and lecture-capture and webcasting appliance.

The What Else: The Cbox S3 takes simultaneous feeds from AV equipment, including microphones, PTZ cameras, DVD players, document cameras, and video conferencing equipment. It can input five HD sources from a single room, and output to up to five rooms. It also captures a computer output as a video stream, allowing users to demonstrate any application on a computer. Text and images are automatically extracted and captured from any video source, so content is indexed and easily searchable. The S3 also features new programmable triggers to start and stop recording, such as when a presenter begins writing on a whiteboard. Other features include speech-to-text capability and real-time text extraction.