Winners Of The ISE 2018 Best of Show Awards Announced

We are pleased to announce the winners from NewBay’s Best of Show Awards at ISE 2018.
As well as Installation, NewBay publications Audio Media International, AV Technology Europe and PSNEurope also presented awards at the show.
All entries were visited by NewBay Best of Show judges between 6 – 8 February and awards were handed out yesterday (Thursday 8 February).
The Installation winners are:
Canon – WUX7000Z laser projector
LD Systems – MAUI P900 active column PA system
Dynacord – IPX series power amplifiers
Bose – EdgeMax In-Ceiling Premium Loudspeakers with PhaseGuide Technology
Cleerline – SSF-CLEER900 Transparent Fiber Optic Cable
Crestron – DigitalMedia 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder
Crestron – XiO Cloud platform
D-Tools – Mobile Quote 2.0 software
EDBAK – ERM100 Electric Flat Screen Wall
Holovis – LearnView training system
Kramer – CA – HM
Leon Speakers – Horizon Interactive FIT
Media Solutions – MS-TestPro
Middle Atlantic – Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate
Sepoy Live – SENSE
Showlogix – Showrunner
Shure – Microflex Complete Wireless System (MXCW)
SiliconCore – Z.A.C.H LED Driver Chip
Symetrix – SymVue for Control Server
WolfVision – vSolution MATRIX
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who entered.
www.nbmevents.uk/newbaybestofshow