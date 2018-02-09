Winners Of The ISE 2018 Best of Show Awards Announced

We are pleased to announce the winners from NewBay’s Best of Show Awards at ISE 2018.

As well as Installation, NewBay publications Audio Media International, AV Technology Europe and PSNEurope also presented awards at the show.

All entries were visited by NewBay Best of Show judges between 6 – 8 February and awards were handed out yesterday (Thursday 8 February).

The Installation winners are:

Canon – WUX7000Z laser projector

LD Systems – MAUI P900 active column PA system

Dynacord – IPX series power amplifiers

Bose – EdgeMax In-Ceiling Premium Loudspeakers with PhaseGuide Technology

Cleerline – SSF-CLEER900 Transparent Fiber Optic Cable

Crestron – DigitalMedia 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder

Crestron – XiO Cloud platform

D-Tools – Mobile Quote 2.0 software

EDBAK – ERM100 Electric Flat Screen Wall

Holovis – LearnView training system

Kramer – CA – HM

Leon Speakers – Horizon Interactive FIT

Media Solutions – MS-TestPro

Middle Atlantic – Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate

Sepoy Live – SENSE

Showlogix – Showrunner

Shure – Microflex Complete Wireless System (MXCW)

SiliconCore – Z.A.C.H LED Driver Chip

Symetrix – SymVue for Control Server

WolfVision – vSolution MATRIX

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who entered.

www.nbmevents.uk/newbaybestofshow