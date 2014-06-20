Winners Announced Digital Signage Best of Show InfoComm 2014

The Digital Signage “Best of Show” Award winners for the InfoComm Show, have been announced. The first ever Digital Signage Award winners were selected by our judges on site at the InfoComm 2014 show in Las Vegas.

The winners of Best of Show, Digital Signage, are:

Maria Porco of X2O at the Barco booth at

InfoComm, where they showed the

Advertising Kiosks– the result of

Barco's recent acquisition of X2O.



Jeff Hastings of Brightsign, accepting the Best of Show Award. Brightsign's 4K media player now has the HDMI 2.0 chip, delivering true 60hZ 4K.

BenQ's Bar, a wide format LCD

panel for digital signage



LG's 4K 84 inch displays at InfoComm opened a few eyes.

LCD-based Advertising Kiosk

BRIGHTSIGN

4K Media Player

• PLANAR



Clarity Matrix

• RGB SPECTRUM



Galileo display processor

• BENQ

84 inch Display BH380 Bar display

• SAMSUNG

QMD series Displays

• EPSON

Powerlite Pro Z10005 UNL Projector

• LG

84WT7OPSQMD

• CHIEF

ConnexSys Video Wall Mounting

• Hall Research

UHBX-8X HDMI Converter

• ADVANTECH CORP

UTC-620E All-in-One Service Touch Computer

• NEC

X554UNS LCD Display

The new products will be featured in a special post-InfoComm eZine delivered to the entire pro AV and Digital Signage industry.