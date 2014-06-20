Winners Announced Digital Signage Best of Show InfoComm 2014

The Digital Signage “Best of Show” Award winners for the InfoComm Show, have been announced. The first ever Digital Signage Award winners were selected by our judges on site at the InfoComm 2014 show in Las Vegas.
The winners of Best of Show, Digital Signage, are:
Maria Porco of X2O at the Barco booth at
InfoComm, where they showed the
Advertising Kiosks– the result of
Barco's recent acquisition of X2O.
Jeff Hastings of Brightsign, accepting the Best of Show Award. Brightsign's 4K media player now has the HDMI 2.0 chip, delivering true 60hZ 4K.
BenQ's Bar, a wide format LCD
panel for digital signage
LG's 4K 84 inch displays at InfoComm opened a few eyes.
LCD-based Advertising Kiosk
- BRIGHTSIGN
4K Media Player
• PLANAR
Clarity Matrix
• RGB SPECTRUM
Galileo display processor
• BENQ
84 inch Display BH380 Bar display
• SAMSUNG
QMD series Displays
• EPSON
Powerlite Pro Z10005 UNL Projector
• LG
84WT7OPSQMD
• CHIEF
ConnexSys Video Wall Mounting
• Hall Research
UHBX-8X HDMI Converter
• ADVANTECH CORP
UTC-620E All-in-One Service Touch Computer
• NEC
X554UNS LCD Display
The new products will be featured in a special post-InfoComm eZine delivered to the entire pro AV and Digital Signage industry.