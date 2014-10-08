Williams Sound Sponsors Veterans Scholarship Program

Williams Sound has partnered with the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) as a sponsor of its Veterans with Hearing Loss Scholarship awarded in conjunction with the 2014 HLAA annual convention.

Held this year in Austin, Texas, the HLAA convention is the nation's most extensive educational program and trade show for people with hearing loss. Each year, HLAA convention attendees come together to learn about the latest assistive technology and services available to them. The convention schedule offers a wealth of workshops, presentations, vendors, and product demonstrations to inform, educate, and support those who have difficulty hearing.

Scholarships are awarded to HLAA members-veterans who have never attended a convention and who otherwise would not be able to attend. HLAA awards a full-activity package registration. "We are honored to support HLAA's mission to open the world of communication to those with hearing loss," says Paul Ingebrigtsen, president and CEO of Williams Sound. "This scholarship is one way we've chosen to show our support and advocacy for veterans and for the hearing loss community."