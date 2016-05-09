Williams Sound Appoints Vision2 Marketing as Manufacturer's Rep

(from left) Williams Sound national sales manager Tony Strong, Vision2 CEO Mick Beisel, Vision2 regional account manager Lee Carpenter, Vision2 manufacturer representative Matt Bouck, and Williams Sound VP of U.S. Sales Tony Braun

Williams Sound recently added Vision2 Marketing as its new manufacturer’s representative in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Led by CEO Mick Beisel, Vision2 Marketing has offices in Nashville, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

“We’re grateful to be part of the Williams Sound sales team and very excited to add the ‘W’ to our line card of professional AV products,” said Mick Beisel, CEO of Vision2. “It feels awesome to be back in the family after all these years.”

Tony Braun, vice president of U.S. sales for Williams Sound, added, “We are thrilled to have the talented people of Vision2 Marketing representing Williams Sound commercial products in the Southeastern U.S. Williams Sound products are the perfect complement to Vision2’s extensive product lineup, and the experience this group brings to integrating our offerings is second to none in the industry.”