Blue Jeans Offers Valentine’s Day Promotion

Blue Jeans Network is offering limited time promotion for customers to embrace a single “converged conferencing” service for combined audio, video, and web conferencing needs.

As one converged tool for all conferencing needs, Blue Jeans says that it frees customers from the daily challenges of having to decide in advance whether a meeting will be an audio, video or web conference, and then depending on their decision, having to deal with a different product, from a different vendor, with a different use case.

“We’ve built one tool that lets people simply schedule and join all of their meetings the same way,” said Jay O’Connor, chief marketing officer at Blue Jeans Network. “With Blue Jeans, you don’t have to think in advance about what kind of meeting you are going to have or what technology attendees have. If people choose to join that meeting over audio, or video, or a combination of the two, it works. If they have content or presentations to share, that works too. This complete flexibility removes a tremendous burden from meeting organizers.”

According to a recent IDC report, the MCU hardware market declined by about 20 percent or an estimated $200 million dollars in the last year as customers have increasingly been attracted to cloud services like Blue Jeans.

In that same timeframe, Blue Jeans saw approximately 500 percent growth, according to the company, with 50 percent growth in monthly usage and 100 percent growth in monthly subscribers in just the last month. The company is now using this market position to expand into the broader converged conferencing space.

The new promotion is available through February 14, and offers 2 for 1 pricing on specific plans to any customer who “breaks up” with WebEx or their Cisco or Polycom MCU and sends Blue Jeans a copy of their “Dear John” breakup letter.