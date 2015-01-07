Whitlock Opens New Facility in Dallas

Whitlock’s leadership team from across the U.S. met at its new Dallas regional headquarters on Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration. Over the past fourteen years, the company has implemented the latest in high tech video collaboration for some big names in the Dallas community, and it was time for a new facility to support its national and international accounts.

Marquee customers whose commercial spaces house some of Whitlock’s best technology integration include the Dallas Police Department Fusion Center, HKS Architects, Novartis (Alcon), BNSF Railroad, Sub-Zero/Wolf, Winstead and the high-profile urban community Victory Park. The company also provides ongoing managed services and onsite support to these and other area businesses.

“When we opened this office 14 years ago, we had approximately 12 employees and very little name recognition west of the Mississippi,” explained Roger Patrick, Whitlock’s COO, based in Dallas (DFW). “Today, Whitlock is the largest provider of its kind in the region, with approximately $90 million in revenues from our DFW, Houston and Austin locations. Additionally, this office houses our centralized AVNOC and national Managed Services support operations, along with many corporate functions including Recruiting.”

Whitlock’s original office space, located in Irving, was approximately 20,000 square feet; the company’s new space is twice that size. Whitlock today in Dallas has more than 100 employees and a truly collaborative environment to support and wow customers, with video walls, videoconferencing solutions, interactive displays, and high-end projection systems.

“We are excited to add to the economic growth in the region,” said Jason Carr, Whitlock’s Regional Director who oversees Texas and the surrounding states for the company. “We look forward to increased engagement and many more new hires in 2015.”