Whitlock Joins Avocor Partner Network

Whitlock has joined the Avocor partner network. This gives the integration firm access to the Avocor Open Collaboration Solution, which has been designed to improve collaboration and cross-team participation in the modern workplace. With its open architecture, the Avocor interactive display is platform agnostic, which means organizations can create their own, bespoke solutions, tailored to individual business requirements and needs. With a range of sizes, the solution can adapt to any meeting space, from huddle rooms to collaboration zones.

“Our customers look for us to show them the latest solutions for collaboration, and Avocor is a noteworthy new brand in the U.S. with great features and benefits,” said John Bailey, Whitlock vice president of technology. “The tablet-like experience of the Avocor interactive display line is best in class, and the native integration with Microsoft is important to our teams.

“We are working with Avocor in our usability labs at our Dallas and San Francisco locations. Customers can also see the new device line at our Vibe Roadshow in Dallas on May 11.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Whitlock to the Avocor partner network,” said Dana Corey, GM and VP of sales. “They have a longstanding history of success and innovation, and are a perfect partner to promote the Avocor proposition to potential clients across North America and beyond.”