Lencore Reveals New Configuration Tool

Woodbury, NY--Lencore Acoustics Corp. has announced the Spectra i.Net Configuration Tool, a dynamic program which allows system viewing, access, and reporting for the Spectra i.Net System.

When used with the Spectra i.Net system, the Configuration Tool gives users the ability to "see" each and every data point of the system enabling a comprehensive 3D view of the entire system. Sound masking, paging and music system settings and diagnostics can be viewed locally, globally, horizontally and vertically (across the building) giving full control and reporting functionality that combines ease of access with powerful execution.

The tool and its ability to access the system's topography provides users with the ability to harvest all sound masking system settings for volume, contour and EQ as well as settings globally or by zone for paging and music volume. The Configuration Tool utilizes the full capabilities of Lencore's Point Z (ten zone overlap) technology to bring the system into clear view and maximize functionality. Settings can be saved, uploaded and/or printed to provide complete back up and reporting capabilities.

Developed for the AV and acoustical community, the tool has system wide, top down view and controls. Jonathan Leonard, president of Lencore, states: "system views can be OP (sound source) centric or zone centric enabling virtually limitless tuning and adjustment capabilities."