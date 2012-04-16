Hosa Upgrades Elite Series Mic Cables

Buena Park, CA--Hosa Technology has introduced an upgrade of the company’s Elite Series microphone cables.

The Elite Series is now available with Neutrik XX-Series connectors, plus a new nylon webbing over the cable’s PVC jacket.

Available in both Lo-Z (XLR3F to XLR3M) and Hi-Z (XLR3F to 1/4-inch TS) configurations, the cable used in the Hosa Elite Series is an important contributor to overall audio performance, the company says. These cables use 20 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors that reduce resistance in order to facilitate maximum signal transfer. Polyethylene dielectrics reduce capacitance for crystal-clear high-frequency transmission while conductive PVC reduces handling noise. A 95 percent OFC braided shield is employed for noise-free signal transmission.

The Neutrik XX-Series connectors employ gold-plated contacts for corrosion resistance and superior signal transfer and utilize a zinc die-cast housing for reliability. The connectors feature a polyurethane gland to prevent kinking for longer cable life and chuck-type strain relief for maximum cable retention.

“These second generation Elite Series cables offer exceptional audio performance and have been field tested for maximum reliability,” said Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s vice president of sales and marketing. “With a rich feature set and a highly competitive price, we are extremely optimistic that this product line will find favor with a wide range of customers. The Elite Series has always been an exceptional product and now, with the addition of Neutrik connectors and abrasion-resistant nylon webbing for a lifetime of dynamic, noise-free sound quality, I’m confident these mic cables offer the best possible combination of performance and value.”

The Hosa Elite Series microphone cables are available in lengths from 3 to 100 feet and carry MSRP pricing that ranges from $42.75 – $203.55. The Elite Series is slated to become available late Q2, 2012.