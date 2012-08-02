Lariviere Rejoins High End as Regional Sales Manager

- Jean Lariviere has rejoined entertainment lighting manufacturer High End Systems (HES), part of the Barco group, in a new role as a regional sales manager.
- His assignment includes sales development for the Canada region and also select U.S. key business partner accounts. He is based at the Austin, TX headquarters.
- For the past seven years, Lariviere worked with equipment brokers SHS Global, where as CTO he was responsible for sourcing product and also client technical services.
- Lariviere previously worked at High End Systems from 1994-98 as a product support specialist on the Studio Color automated wash luminaire development team. Lariviere says "the product innovation developed from HES co-founder and CTO Richard Belliveau's patents motivated me to return when offered the job. When I saw a demo of the recent products - the intellaspot, TechnoArc, and TechnoSpot, along with the DLV - I caught the fever, and I'm excited to be onboard; during my hiring process, I also gained an insight and overview of the new innovations launching soon and it was a huge incentive for me to come back."
- High End Systems' sales team was another incentive. "I am excited and honored to rejoin High End Systems - it's the friendly 'A Team,' my associates in Austin unquestionably care about their customers and I have a great feeling about this."
- Barco Lighting Systems CEO Bill Morris said, "We are excited to have Jean return to HES. In the past 12 years since Jean first ventured out on his own, he has worked with a popular used gear business that has expanded his networking and understanding of the lighting business on a worldwide basis. That experience will be invaluable to us as we move to expand our own presence in every region of the world starting with North America."