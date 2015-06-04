What’s New With AV-iQ at InfoComm 2015

AV-iQ will have a booth in the lobby of the convention center, L-6, and will be available for demos of the new AV-iQ where attendees can sign up as a registered user of the site and customize their research experience in a brand new dashboard to manage content. Decide what brands you want to follow, set a schedule of your own push notifications on industry news, the latest product information, including when products become discontinued and most importantly, where you can manage project lists that you create by saving the content you browse in AV-iQ.

To test drive the new experience you can go to www.av-iq.com/myiq and become a power user of the industry’s largest database of AV products and services. For up to the minute news on what else AV-iQ is up to, follow them on Twitter @av_iq.

InfoComm will also be an opportunity for the AV-iQ team to celebrate the growth it has experienced since overhauling its website, streamlining the user experience and enhancing functionality. Here are some of the results from April and May 2015 against the same period in 2014.

# of users up 48%

# of sessions up 50%

# of page views up 55%

Average Session Duration up 55% to nearly 10 minutes per session.

Number of registered My-iQ users haS doubled from this time last year.

AV-iQ will once again be powering up the 2015 show directory. The InfoComm Show Directory lists all of the exhibitor profile information but also includes the product data from AV-iQ. Exhibitors can login to their show dashboard and add all their new product information. Products submitted will display year round at the new www.av-iq.com site.

Here are the Top 10 Categories of the InfoComm Show Guide Viewed in May:

New Exhibitors

Displays and Monitors

New Products

AV Software

Video Walls

Speakers

Video Conferencing Equipment

Digital Signage Software

Cables and Connectors

AV Furniture