Matrox Hosts SDI Monitoring Webinar

Montreal, Canada--Matrox Video Products Group announced that the company will be hosting a free webinar on November 1 and 2 that will address the monitoring, management, and processing of SDI feeds within a broadcast environment.

Matrox will be offering four sessions of the live webinar to accommodate customers and interested parties across multiple time zones:

Nov. 1 at 9:00 a.m. EDT, 13.00 GMT, 9:00 p.m. in Beijing and Singapore

Nov. 1 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, 18.00 GMT, 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 2 in Beijing and Singapore

Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, 14.00 GMT, 10:00 p.m. in Beijing and Singapore

Nov. 2 at 10:00 p.m. EDT, 02.00 GMT, 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Beijing and Singapore

Technical experts from Matrox will also introduce the new Matrox MC-100 dual SDI to HDMI mini converter, which supports a range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI. Matrox MC-100 is a single portable unit that can be used as a HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, and as a 3D processing unit.

"Attendees to this webinar will learn how one, cost-effective device can be used to monitor, distribute, switch, multiplex, and converge SDI video feeds," said Charles Amyot, product manager at Matrox Video Products Group. "Our new, award-winning Matrox MC-100 mini converter allows broadcasters and other organizations to accomplish all of these tasks, without having to purchase many single-purpose devices."

Information about registering for the free event and other information is available at matrox.com.