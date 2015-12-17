What will be Featured at ISE 2016

Integrated Systems Europe will offer a selection of events, conferences and new features for exhibitors and attendees at their show next year. These are scheduled to take place before and during the exhibition that will take place from 9 to 12 February 2016 at the RAI, Amsterdam.



Pictured above is ISE 2015. ISE 2016 will introduce Dolby Atmos Immersive Theatre, a new fourth show room floor theatre and Drone Arena

On February 8, visitors can listen to industry experts and thought leaders at the Smart Building Conference, a joint venture between ISE’s co-owners InfoComm International and CEDIA. Erik Ubels, Deloitte, Director Information Technology & Workplace Services and Philip Vanhoutte, MD Plantronics are amongst the line-up of experts from across the commercial and residential smart building industry taking part in the conference.

The theme for this year’s SBC is ‘The Network is the Building’. It will explore how the IP backbone changes the way we work, the way we live, and the new services now possible with today's buildings. Topics covered include building and home control, wayfinding, cabling buildings for the future, the impact of mobile, multi-dwelling units, the Internet of things and audio-over-IP. Bob Snyder, Editor in Chief of Channel Media Europe, will chair the full-day programme on 8 February 2016.

Also taking place on 8 February is the Audio Forum conference. Visitors will have an opportunity to attend the pre-show event presented by one of ISE’s media partners Connessioni on the theme ‘Theories, Technologies, Legends and Myths about Audio’. Donato Masci, an acoustic designer and consultant from Studio Sound Service in Italy, will be one of the first to take the stage alongside audio professionals offering seminars and panels at the full day event.

The Opening Panel Discussion and Opening Reception will take place on the evening of the 8 February at 6 p.m. It will provide the opportunity for networking over food and drinks and a chance to look ahead to the upcoming show days.

The Sports Venue Integration Summit will be held on the morning of February 11. Sports Video Group Europe, in conjunction with RH Consulting, will explore a day in the life of the contemporary connected stadium. Topics to be covered include new approaches to fan engagement, AV/IT integration, event preparation and temporary overlay.

The second annual Capital Summit, on the afternoon of February 11, will feature European financial experts, equity funds and strategic investors, such as the returning panellist Neil MacTaggart of Media Asset Capital. John Bowen of MediaBridge Capital Advisors and John Stiernberg of Stiernberg Consulting will co-moderate the discussion, which aims to bring together AV and IT industry entrepreneurs and executives with financial professionals and business experts from the world of investments, mergers, and acquisitions.

Dr. Michio Kaku will give the closing keynote presentation on February 12. Dr. Michio's presentation will focus on future trends in technologyTo highlight the addition of the extra show day in 2016 will be the presentation of the Closing Keynote speaker Dr. Michio Kaku. Dr Kaku’s presentation will take place at 9 a.m., half an hour before the final day of the show on February 12. Dr. Kaku will focus on future trends in technology and commerce.

A first for ISE 2016 is the launch of the Drone Arena. Hosted by Stampede Global, the new area will welcome drone manufacturers, and will deliver a programme of education and practical demonstrations on a daily basis.

Another first will be the launch of the Dolby Atmos Immersive Theatre, a collaboration between Arcam; Dolby and Genelec. The theatre will demonstrate the audio that can be delivered via the system for music; music videos and movies.

ISE 2016 will also see the addition of a fourth Show Floor Theatre. The Audio Solutions Theatre (sponsored by Tannoy), joins the already established Residential Solutions, (sponsored by KNX); Commercial Solutions, (sponsored by KNX) and Unified Communications (sponsored by Crestron) Theatres.

The four ISE Show Floor Theatres will provide an opportunity for attendees to hear industry experts, consultants and manufacturers present the latest in workflow solutions, case studies, technology innovation and business analysis in an innovative and intimate setting situated in the halls of the RAI. A special focus will be a series of themed Digital Signage Summit Presents sessions, taking place daily in the Commercial Solutions Theatres. All sessions in the Show Floor Theatres are free to attend.