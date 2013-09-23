Troast Joins Middle Atlantic Product Development Team

Middle Atlantic has named Tim Troast as director of Physical Infrastructure Products, an integral part of the company’s Product Development Team.



In this newly created position, Troast will oversee the development of Middle Atlantic rack and enclosure products and related options. He will drive innovation for a range of new installation products and services that help save time and labor costs for integrators in all market segments.

Troast will also work closely with product managers for power and thermal products to further strengthen the company’s integrated approach to ensuring system reliability.

Troast brings extensive experience in product marketing and development to Middle Atlantic. For the past 13 years, he has worked at Pitney Bowes, most recently as director of Core Product Marketing, where he excelled at solving complex system problems. Tim has an MBA in Marketing & Management from Seton Hall University and a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of Miami.

Commenting on Troast’s appointment, Middle Atlantic director of product management and business development Mark Tracy said, “I look forward to Tim’s unique contribution in terms of ideas, experience, and leadership as we develop innovative new products and services. With his expertise, Middle Atlantic will continue as the right choice to help our integrator customers deliver exceptional systems and user experiences.”