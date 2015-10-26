What APG Displays Brought to LDI 2015

APG Displays showcased NEC and AViary Green Hippo Par4keet as well as other visual solution at LDI 2015. The presentation took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 23 to 25.

The AViary Green Hippo Par4keet was shown by APG Displays at LDI 2015 in Las Vegas. It is the first video player to combine video playback, media manipulation and multi-screen configurability at 4K resolutions

“This show gives APG Displays the chance to present rental and staging professionals with the variety of opportunities that large-scale videowalls, displays and video players are offering today,” APG Displays President David Weatherhead said. “We exclusively sub-rent videowall displays with full technical support, installation services and logistics, to our rental and staging partners across North America.”

The APG Displays booth featured a large NEC 55” X554UN videowall with 4K resolution.

“The 55-inch NEC X554UN sets the standard for videowalls because of its crystal clear picture quality and unbeatable reliability,” Weatherhead said before the convention. “At our booth, guests will be able to witness the stunning display firsthand.”

APG Displays also showcased an AViary Green Hippo Par4keet video player, the first video player to combine video playback at 4K resolution with real-time media manipulation, and multi-screen configurability.

“The flagship player of the AViary range can deliver media at arbitrary resolutions, which allows AV professionals to go beyond standard aspect ratios when designing a display,” Weatherhead said. “This video player truly allows professionals to be creative when designing live events, as it no longer ties them down to traditional display sizes.”

APG Displays recently opened an office in Orlando, Florida, increasing the size of their videowall rental fleet and Orlando based sales team.