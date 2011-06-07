AMX Announces Dell Partnership

AMX has announced it has inked a partnership with leading PC manufacturer Dell. According to the terms of the agreement Dell’s government sales team is able to begin offering a wide variety of AMX solutions including the award- winning Inspired XPress Digital Signage, Enova DVX-2100HD, switchers and keypads.

“Our partnership aligns the best-of-breed IT solutions with the best-of-breed AV solutions and makes them easily accessible for government buyers,” said AMX Vice President of Government Sales John Hanby. “We are very pleased to team with Dell to offer government end-users a one-stop shop for advanced, integrated IT-AV out-of-the-box solutions.”

As the IT and audio-visual worlds continue to merge, the partnership creates a well-timed approach to the market. There is a growing demand for audio-visual equipment to be brought online for streamlined control of these systems, whether analog or digital, throughout a facility. AMX offers a wide array of solutions that integrate A/V, lighting, HVAC and other systems into an IT framework for centralized, simplified management of all.

Speaking of the partnership, Hanby said, “With one P.O., government buyers can easily meet both their AV and IT needs.”

AMX is currently working on upgrading Dell’s Customer Briefing Centers in Washington D.C. The center plays host to many executives and government leaders. Once the facility’s installation is completed, AMX plans to offer on-site training classes.

AMX has also been added to Dell’s NASA SEWP contract.

For more information:

amx.com/markets/government/