Harman Updates Studer Vista Consoles

Las Vegas, NV-- Harman has released the latest software for its Studer Vista digital consoles, bringing 30-band graphic EQ functionality to all channels on the desk, whether they are inputs, busses or outputs, in addition to the existing full 4-band parametric equalization.

Assignment and selection of the graphic EQ is via the Vistonics touch screen, and the control of the frequency bands is then placed on the channel faders, or via the rotary controls in the Vistonics section.

On Vista 9 consoles, the FaderGlow illuminates red when the faders are used for Graphic EQ, with the channel name screens indicating the band’s frequency. The start band can be placed at any suitable fader position on the console for convenient user location.

A combined EQ curve is also displayed in the Vistonics section.

The software is available as an upgrade for all Studer Vista consoles which utilize the SCore Live DSP core, and is dependent on DSP configuration.

Other new products from Studer at NAB include the new Studer Vista 1 Compact mixing console, Vista Compact Remote bay, VISTA FX Lexicon engine, RTW TM7 Metering Option for Vista consoles, integral EMBER control protocol and an Axia Livewire AoIP card for the D21m system.