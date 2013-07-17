coolux Releases New Pandoras Box and Widget Designer

The What: coolux released their new Pandoras Box Version 5.5 and the Widget Designer Version 4.5 on July 17th.



The What Else: Some of the highlights of the version 5.5 :

INTERACTIVE CONTENT

Users can now access HTML pages and render them as so called "Browser Assets" in order to make them visible on graphic or video layers. It is also possible to make any layer react to mouse, touch and keyboard input. A new Pointer Layer is available for visualizing mouse & touch events.

WEB SERVER

The newly integrated Web Server adds the ability to host web pages on any Pandoras Box Master system. Furthermore it allows to remote control any Pandoras Box system via HTML pages. All PB Automation commands, known from the SDK, can now be executed directly via JavaScript.

PLAYLIST

Playlists make it easy to play a certain number of media files in a row without the need of programming separate containers on the sequence. This can be a time saver for producing slide shows or generating video playlists on the fly.

WARPER WITH 3D MARKER CALIBRATION

In addition to third party 3D object import, it is now possible to attach so called "markers" to them. All one needs to do is define a minimum of 4 points on a 3D projection surface, after which one can easily position the corresponding 2D markers. Based on the physical lens settings, the software will automatically generate the 3D projector position and orientation.

WATCHFOLDER & MEDIA MONITORING

Use automatic media management to speed up content workflow. Any project folder can be set up as a so called watch folder. Once new content is added to that folder, it will be automatically distributed across the system to be instantly available.

PLAYER UPDATES 4K & PARTICLES

Pandoras Box software packages will now support 2D particle systems.

NEW FILE FORMAT IMPORT

The new Warper now supports .3ds as well .fbx files.

All image processing tools now support JPEG2000 import.

Pandoras Box QUAD System users can now read out, edit and auto generate custom EDIDs on the fly.

Here are some of the Widget Designer’s new feature highlights:

TUIO INPUT SUPPORT

Enhances compatibility with 3rd party devices software sensors etc.

MOUSE & TOUCH INJECTION

Camera tracking, AirScan and/or TUIO inputs can now be used to let them directly interact with any Pandoras Box display output.

GESTURE SUPPORT

Kinect, AirScan or other kinds of multi-touch applications can now involve gesture based actions like swiping etc. more easily.

REMOTE TRACKING FOR MULTIPLE AIRSCAN, CAMERA & KINECT INPUT

It is now possible to collect touch data from a large number of input sources, in order to make massive multi device tracking scenarios more precise.