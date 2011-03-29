ASI Launches Macer Interior

ASI announced the release of Macer InteriorTM, a new slim-panel interior signage solution. This new system consists of three components: a uniquely-designed panel holder, aluminum or etronite graphic panels, and a discreet top fitting that is used for large panels or signs that require paper inserts.

The design of Macer InteriorTM has a panel holder that performs as a hinge with a sleek look and no gaps between the two pieces. In addition, it has a clean finish with a clean edge cut to allow for various sizes to accommodate the range of panel sizes. The panel holder is available in aluminum, and an injection molded plastic option will be available in summer of 2011.

The panel uses the latest in printing technology to allow for the full printing of photorealistic digital graphics. This allows for extremely high-end graphics, textures and other subtle finishes.

“The design of the entire Macer product family is sleek and simplistic, with several material and finish options to develop an aesthetically pleasing signage program,” commented Kelly David, who oversees marketing and product development with ASI.

Macer ExteriorTM was launched in 2010 and utilizes the same design concept; in addition the system must withstand exterior conditions such as wind loads, fading and inclement weather. This system, when combined with Macer InteriorTM creates a cohesive wayfinding and identity solution.

For more information: asisignage.com