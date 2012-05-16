Jupiter Offers CTS Courses at InfoComm

Jupiter Systems has announced CTS accredited courses at InfoComm12 in Las Vegas, NV. Each course will provide the opportunity to earn Renewal Units that can be used towards certification.

"Jupiter Systems is pleased to offer training on leading products, technologies and essential considerations for anyone planning a display wall," said Brady O. Bruce, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances, Jupiter Systems. "Resellers, integrators and consultants will benefit from the education."

Course instructors Brady O. Bruce and Erwin Daley are experienced professionals in the AV industry. The two industry veterans will provide participants with a winning combination of in-depth technical skills and strong business knowledge.

MT50 Jupiter Systems - Product Overview

Friday June 15, 2012 10:30am - 12:00pm

Instructor: Brady O. Bruce, Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Alliances

The Jupiter Systems Product Overview course is intended to introduce Resellers, Business and Technical users to the Jupiter product families. This course will introduce key features of Fusion Catalyst, PixelNet and cover specifying and configuring Jupiter Products.

MT51 Jupiter Systems - PixelNet Technical Training

Friday, June 15, 2012 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Instructor: Erwin Daley, U.S. Field Systems Engineer & Lead Technical Instructor

The PixelNet Technical training course will introduce key features of PixelNet and how to configure and install them in a typical control room environment.

-Discuss the key features of PixelNet

-Describe the PixelNet Architecture

-Explain and Understand the PixelNet System

-Hardware: Identify & Understand Node Types and Replacement

-Software: Basic Understanding of the OS

-Understand Best Practices

MT56 Jupiter Systems - Fusion Catalyst Technical Training

Friday, June 15, 2012 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Instructor: Erwin Daley, U.S. Field Systems Engineer & Lead Technical Instructor

The Fusion Catalyst Technical training course will introduce key features of Fusion Catalyst and how to configure and install them in a typical control room environment.

-Discuss the key features of Fusion Catalyst

-Describe the Fusion Catalyst Architecture

-Explain and Understand the Fusion Catalyst System

-Hardware: Identify & Understand the Chassis and Boards

-Software: Understanding ControlPoint and its features

-Understand Best Practices