Yamaha Adds Ri8-D and Ro8-D Rack Units to Rio Line

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. has launched the Yamaha Ri8-D and Ro8-D input and output rack units, designed to maximize the live sound experience by using the same Dante audio network protocol as that found in the new CL Series Digital Audio Consoles.



The small 1U rack mount units provide additional options for flexible system design and implementation, while maintaining the sound quality found in the CL Series and Rio3224-D and Rio1608-D I/O racks, the company says.

Both sound quality and system layout flexibility were enhanced in the CL Series by separating I/O hardware from the mixing console. The new Ri8-D and Ro8-D take that freedom one step further with the number of inputs and outputs available wherever they are required for sound reinforcement installation and I/O distribution.

In addition to working with CL Series components, by using Dante-MY16-AUD card(s) with the new Rio units—and a Yamaha PM5D—will together create a 96kHz system. The new Rio units can also be used with M7CL and LS9 Digital Consoles, DME64N Digital Mix Engines, and other compatible Yamaha products such as NEXO NXAmps using an NXDT104 card, further enhancing the Dante networking experience. The Ri8-D head amplifiers can even be controlled directly from the interface of the M7CL, LS9, or other compatible console.

“The natural, musical sound that is a key element of the CL Series design is again achieved without compromise in the Ri8-D and Ro8-D input and output units,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “Whether used as portable input and output racks, or alongside a Yamaha console, we know our customers will appreciate the addition of these two new units in supporting Dante networked systems of any size.”