Washington Professional To Hold Free Lessons on Yamaha RIVAGE Consoles

Greg Lukens of Washington Professional and Jose Perez of Yamaha Professional Audio will hold three, two-hour presentations on the new Yamaha RIVAGE PM10 Digital Audio Console on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. The event is free of charge and open to all.

The sessions will be held in the clinic room at Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center at 10:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. The address is 11151 Viers Mill Road, Wheaton, MD. Telephone: 301-942-6800.

Topics to be covered in the sessions include an “ears on” audition of the PM10 and its family of onboard plug-ins, an exploration of Rupert Neve Designs SILK control, and how to build “super channels” by stacking Rupert Neve Designs plug-ins in the channel’s signal path.

Advanced mixing techniques include parallel compression, side chain compression and gating, reverb tone shaping, the advantages of Yamaha's ultra-low latency plug-in implementation, and an overview of the console design and configurations.

RSVP to Greg Lukens at gregl@wpsworld.com.