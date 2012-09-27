Draper Introduces Screen Surface Selection Tool

Draper, Inc. has introduced a new web tool designed to simplify the process of selecting a projection screen surface.





Draper’s new screen surface selector takes into account variables such as projector brightness, light on the screen, projector location and specs and more to narrow screen surface choices to “good,” “better” and “best.”

“This new tool is unique to Draper and was entirely designed and developed in house. Our Quality Lab team performed numerous performance tests on each surface for gain, ambient light rejection, contrast, and more, all of which support the logic behind the tool,” said Draper advertising manager, Penny Sitler. “Members of our field sales staff provided real world input on the performance of these surfaces in a variety of settings, and our web development team spent many hours integrating the results into an easy-to-use and reliable selector.”

The new screen surface selector was developed using InfoComm standards as a basis for screen selection, and designed to be easy to use by people with basic or advanced AV knowledge.