Almo Rings in 2012 with New Hires

Almo Professional A/V has added four new industry professionals to its expanding business. Newly created positions focusing on sales in the Eastern, Southeastern and Midwest territories, and a technical business development manager have all been added with more hiring expected to take place throughout this year.

“Our business with our integrator partners has increased 51 percent year-over-year as we continue to grow our market share. It was important for us to expand our reach to make sure partners are covered in terms of products, sales and service,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “We’ve also added a third business development manager to help provide specific technical and sales support for all of the NEC products we offer.”

The following industry professionals have joined the Almo Professional A/V team:



Russ Short, Business Development Manager



Based in Seattle, Russ focuses exclusively on supporting the NEC business in the areas of videowalls, new classroom tablet software, high lumen projector installations, content services and more. An industry veteran, Russ was Vice President of Sales at Electrograph Systems, Inc. Prior to Electrograph, Russ was the COO of Cinelight.



Brian Forrester, Southeast Account Manager



Located in Florida, Brian is responsible for serving partners in Alabama, Caribbean, Florida, Georgia, Latin America, Mexico, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico and South Carolina. Brian was most recently an account manager at Sunbelt Software and has also held sales and business positions with Electrograph, Tech Data Corporation and NOBS Technologies.



Colleen Eckles, Midwest Territory Manager

Based in Dallas, Colleen is in charge of assisting partners in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. She is CTS-certified and holds 20 years of experience in the AV industry at both the distributor and manufacturer levels, having worked with Telex, InView, Proxima, LG and Panasonic. Colleen also spent 10 years with Electrograph. as a Regional Sales Manager.

• Dee Richney, Sales Administrator Eastern Region



With a growing outbound sales force, the need exists for a seasoned administrator to support the team. Formerly with Electrograph for 21 years in support and service and most recently with Quality Kind Distributors, Dee provides inside support to the East coast sales team.For more information: www.almoproav.com