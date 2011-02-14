Analog Way Completes Smart Series



New York, NY--Analog Way has unveiled Smart Quad, a new high-resolution seamless switcher dedicated to Quadravision. This new release completes Analog Way's Smart Series with a total of six products.

This comprehensive range of solutions was designed to offer AV integrators the best functionality with optimal price-performance ratio: Multi-format Quadravision with Smart Quad, Seamless Edge Blending with Smart Edge, Scaled Seamless Matrix Switching with Smart MatriX / Smart MatriX LE, and Multi-format Mixing with SmartVu / SmartVu LE.

Smart Quad offers seven universal analog inputs plus two fitted with DVI and two fitted with HD-SDI. It allows the display of four computer or video sources on the main output. The display of the four windows can be done according to 12 different pre-programmed presets. Different effects and seamless transitions are available (zoom, cut, fade, wipe, slide, smooth move, etc.). An included video output provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from composite video to HD-SDI.

Smart Edge is a seamless switcher and edge blending system offering six universal analog inputs plus two fitted with DVI and two fitted with HD-SDI. It allows creating wide blended screens either horizontally or vertically. Multi-screen edge blending can be achieved by linking up to three Smart Edge units, resulting in a panoramic image with up to six video projectors without any loss of synchronization. In addition, Smart Edge offers true seamless transitions such as cut, fade, wipe, and slide. A downstream keying function is also available to add titles.

Smart MatriX is a powerful Scaled Matrix offering 12 inputs including four fitted with SDI and two fitted with DVI-D. It offers a 12 x 2 scaled native matrix mode with true seamless switching and PIP features on the two independent outputs. An included video output provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from composite video to HD-SDI. Smart MatriX also comes in a Light Edition, Smart MatriX LE, with 10 inputs.

SmartVu offers seven direct inputs including one fitted with DVI and two fitted with SD/HD-SDI. It allows the display of up to two live sources including one live PIP on a live background, and offers seamless transitions and effects including cut, fade, wipe, and slide. SmartVu also comes in a Light Edition, SmartVu LE, with five inputs.