SpectraCal to Distribute Image AnyPlace-200 Scale

- Flexible Picture Systems has appointed SpectraCal Sales as a distributor for its Image AnyPlace-200 high performance video and graphics scaler with Geometry Correction and Edge Blending. AnyPlace-200 provides AV professionals an unprecedented ability to correct off-axis projector placement of up to +/- 40 degrees horizontally and/or vertically, including projection onto curved, cylindrical, spherical and irregular surfaces.
- SpectraCal Sales is a rapidly growing sales organization that provides everything needed for optimizing video displays: the award-winning software CalMAN, a wide range of colorimeters and spectrophotometers for accurate color measurement, the best available test pattern sources, and a comprehensive education program. “SpectraCal is the perfect distributor for Image AnyPlace-200,” said Steve Wood, president and CEO of Flexible Picture Systems. “They have established trusted relationships with integrators and installers who turn to them for solutions.”
- "Our clients rely on us to recommend reliable solutions that will deliver the best image for their customers,” said Jeff Murray, president of SpectraCal Sales. “With Image AnyPlace-200, we’re not just bringing them a best-in-class solution, we’re bringing them a solution they can’t get anywhere else.
