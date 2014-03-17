Voting Closes Tomorrow for 2014 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards

The 2014 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards finalists have been selected. This year’s product awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2014 in 18 distinct categories. The list of finalists follows below.

Click here to vote for your favorites. Please note, votes are now limited to one per person.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at InfoComm 2014 in Las Vegas. Voting will close May 2.

Here is a list of the finalists:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Loudspeakers)

Stealth Acoustics StingRay Outdoor Speaker

AMK Innovations PSA615/QSA615 Self-Amplified Ceiling Speakers

Community R-Series R.35-3896

Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Microphones, Amplifiers)

Shure Microflex Wireless System

Yamaha CIS XMV Power Amplifier

Sony DWZ Wireless Mic Series

Most Innovative Audio Processing (Switching, routing, transport and control)

Symetrix Radius AEC

Meyer Sound Compass RMS

Biamp Vocia TTS-1nc

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture/Mounting Product

Premier Mounts LMVS

Middle Atlantic TechPed

Crimson AV CMKIT

Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, Plasma, OLED, LED)

NEC Display Solutions P553 55-inch LED Display

Panasonic TH-55LFV50 U 55-inch LED Display

Planar UltraRes Series 84-inch 4K LCD Display

Most Innovative Video Display (Projectors)

Panasonic PT-DZ870U DLP Projector

Sony SRX-T615 4K Projector

Canon Pro AV Compact Installation LCOS (REALiS WUX450, WUX400ST, WX520, WX450ST)

Most Innovative Video Display (Projection Screens)

Draper ReAct MS1000V Projection Screen Surface

Da-Lite UTB Contour

AV Stumpfl Curve

Most Innovative Video Processing (Switching)

Blackmagic Design ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K

tvONE CORIOmaster mini

RGB Spectrum OmniWall Display Processor

Most Innovative Video Processing (Transport)

Aurora Multimedia DXW-2-EU HDBaseT Wall Plate

Matrox Maevex H.264 Encoders and Decoders

Atlona AT-HDVS-RX Scaler/Receiver

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

FiberPlex FOI-6010

FSR U-Access Floor Box Cover

Wilson Electronics CI 570 Cellular Signal Booster

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Hardware, Software, Accessories)

Crestron Smart Space

AVI-SPL Block ME

Vaddio ZoomSHOT PTZ Camera

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Furniture)

Middle Atlantic VTC Series Mobile Cart System

Draper Videoconferencing Camera Lift – Credenza

AVTEQ ELT-1500 Elite Series Slimline AV Stand

Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Hardware)

Vaddio GroupSTATION

Da-Lite ViewShare

FSR HuddleVU

Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Software)

WOW Vision Collab8

Samsung MagicIWB 3.0

Mersive Solstice

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Hardware)

NEC Display Solutions NEC Display OL-V801 Touch Overlay

BrightSign XD Digital Signage Player

LG 72-inch 72WX50MF-B Outdoor Open Frame Display

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Software)

GestureTek Art Alive

Haivision CoolSign 5.0

Samsung Smart Signage Platform

Most Innovative Commercial AV Automation/Show Control Product

Alcorn McBride VCore

Dataton WATCHPAX 3360

Crestron CP3N 3-Series

Most Innovative Emerging Technologies

RGB Spectrum MultiPoint Control Room Management System

Haivision Video Cloud

Crestron DMCO 7-Series Output Card