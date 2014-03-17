Voting Closes Tomorrow for 2014 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards

The 2014 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards finalists have been selected. This year’s product awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2014 in 18 distinct categories. The list of finalists follows below.
Click here to vote for your favorites. Please note, votes are now limited to one per person.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at InfoComm 2014 in Las Vegas. Voting will close May 2.
Here is a list of the finalists:
Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Loudspeakers)
Stealth Acoustics StingRay Outdoor Speaker
AMK Innovations PSA615/QSA615 Self-Amplified Ceiling Speakers
Community R-Series R.35-3896
Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Microphones, Amplifiers)
Shure Microflex Wireless System
Yamaha CIS XMV Power Amplifier
Sony DWZ Wireless Mic Series
Most Innovative Audio Processing (Switching, routing, transport and control)
Symetrix Radius AEC
Meyer Sound Compass RMS
Biamp Vocia TTS-1nc
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture/Mounting Product
Premier Mounts LMVS
Middle Atlantic TechPed
Crimson AV CMKIT
Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, Plasma, OLED, LED)
NEC Display Solutions P553 55-inch LED Display
Panasonic TH-55LFV50 U 55-inch LED Display
Planar UltraRes Series 84-inch 4K LCD Display
Most Innovative Video Display (Projectors)
Panasonic PT-DZ870U DLP Projector
Sony SRX-T615 4K Projector
Canon Pro AV Compact Installation LCOS (REALiS WUX450, WUX400ST, WX520, WX450ST)
Most Innovative Video Display (Projection Screens)
Draper ReAct MS1000V Projection Screen Surface
Da-Lite UTB Contour
AV Stumpfl Curve
Most Innovative Video Processing (Switching)
Blackmagic Design ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K
tvONE CORIOmaster mini
RGB Spectrum OmniWall Display Processor
Most Innovative Video Processing (Transport)
Aurora Multimedia DXW-2-EU HDBaseT Wall Plate
Matrox Maevex H.264 Encoders and Decoders
Atlona AT-HDVS-RX Scaler/Receiver
Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory
FiberPlex FOI-6010
FSR U-Access Floor Box Cover
Wilson Electronics CI 570 Cellular Signal Booster
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Hardware, Software, Accessories)
Crestron Smart Space
AVI-SPL Block ME
Vaddio ZoomSHOT PTZ Camera
Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Furniture)
Middle Atlantic VTC Series Mobile Cart System
Draper Videoconferencing Camera Lift – Credenza
AVTEQ ELT-1500 Elite Series Slimline AV Stand
Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Hardware)
Vaddio GroupSTATION
Da-Lite ViewShare
FSR HuddleVU
Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Software)
WOW Vision Collab8
Samsung MagicIWB 3.0
Mersive Solstice
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Hardware)
NEC Display Solutions NEC Display OL-V801 Touch Overlay
BrightSign XD Digital Signage Player
LG 72-inch 72WX50MF-B Outdoor Open Frame Display
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Software)
GestureTek Art Alive
Haivision CoolSign 5.0
Samsung Smart Signage Platform
Most Innovative Commercial AV Automation/Show Control Product
Alcorn McBride VCore
Dataton WATCHPAX 3360
Crestron CP3N 3-Series
Most Innovative Emerging Technologies
RGB Spectrum MultiPoint Control Room Management System
Haivision Video Cloud
Crestron DMCO 7-Series Output Card