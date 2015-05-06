Vote Now InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards

This year we received a great crop of entries for the 2015 InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards, and voting is now open to pick the winners. Go online now to vote for your choices:

We’ll be announcing the winners and presenting the trophies at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando in June — and of course covering the winners online and in the printed magazine. But not before you vote. Deadline to vote is May 15th).

Full Product descriptions are below:

Best Video Projection Product– High Lumen:

Christie

Christie Boxer 4K30

The Boxer 4K30 has six 450W mercury lamps in two 3-lamp cartridges delivering 30,000 center lumens for the ultimate power, brightness, performance and durability combination. Weighing under 150 pounds, the Boxer 4K30 delivers undisputed performance for rental/staging or permanent installations. Built-in Christie Twist allows images to be blended and warped from multiple projectors onto any surface without external solutions. Users can monitor lamp hours and serial numbers through Near Field Communication for each lamp – making tracking lamp-life easier while allowing for changeovers without interruption. Christie TruLife electronics supports high bit depth, high frame rate, native 4K signals, HD signals.

Digital Projection International

INSIGHT 4K LASER

Digital Projection International’s 12,000-lumen INSIGHT 4K LASER enlists a 20,000 hour laser-hybrid illumination source. That equates to 10 years of illumination when run 40 hours/week. Without a single lamp replacement. The appeal and value for Staging professionals is obvious: bright, stable and color-accurate imagery with remarkably low lifetime costs of ownership. No lamps to purchase, replace and maintain. Unlimited tilt and pitch positions, allowing for unprecedented flexibility. And a chassis that’s approximately 40% of the size and weight of existing 4K high-brightness Xenon-illuminated projectors. So not only will they produce captivating imagery for 20,000 hours, they’re remarkably easy to maintain.



Best Video Broadcast or Streaming Product:

Barco

E2

Barco’s E2 raises the bar for 4K screen management, offering superior image quality, exceptional input and output density, and high durability. A true “show in a box,” E2 offers eight seamless PGM outputs with mixable PIPS and four scaled AUX busses, and is the only system expandable beyond eight outputs without additional external processing and routing. It supports 4K content up 60 Hz, handling 28 inputs, 14 outputs, eight independent mixers and a dedicated Multiviewer.

Blackmagic Design

ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K

Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K is a powerful 2 M/E based Ultra HD live production switcher available for $3,995. It includes 20 independent SD, HD or Ultra HD 4K video inputs with each input featuring a full frame synchronizer, and supports 6G-SDI so it can be switched between most SD, HD and Ultra HD video formats instantly. It also includes the exciting SuperSource multi layer processor, plus all of the features expected from a professional switcher, including chroma key, transitions, DVE, media pool, downstream keyers, audio mixer, two multi view outputs and 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections.



Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less:

Christie

Christie H Series 1DLP projector

Christie H Series is Christie’s most powerful 1DLP projector and features up to 12,000 lumens. It is the lightest, brightest and smallest projectors in 10,000-plus lumen 1DLP. Weighing only 52.5 pounds each, the dual-lamp Christie D12HD-H and Christie D12WU-H are suitable for mid-to-large rental staging and fixed applications including concert halls, auditoriums, hotels, boardrooms, education, government, conference rooms and worship houses. The high brightness and durability is a boon for rental stagers, while fixed installation applications benefit from not only the superior image clarity and color integrity, but the compact design, which can be installed in portrait or landscape mode.

NEC Display Solutions of America

PX602UL

The PX602UL is a powerful installation projector with a laser/phosphor light source that makes it perfect for large meeting rooms and conference rooms. With capabilities for signal daisy chaining (HDMI out), edge blending and a tiling function without any additional device, the projector provides an inbuilt superior service. The Laser Light Source technology delivers constant light output and has a typical lifespan of 20,000 hours. The PX602UL offers multiscreen picture options with multiple PiP/PoP functions. The 4K signal interface with signal distribution and tiling function and support for OPS modules provides installation options to suit any professional environment.



Panasonic System Communications Company of North America

PT-RZ670 Series

The PT-RZ670 Series is the world’s first 6,500 lm of brightness in a laser light source 1-chip DLP projector and features light control for high 10,000:1 contrast, optimizing the sharpness of each image. The series, with DIGITAL LINK (HDBaseT), includes advanced technologies such as a 3D color management system, dynamic sharpness control, and AI scene control, ensuring long lasting image quality, consistent brightness and color for 20,000 hours. The series features installation flexibility, allowing for a seamless connection to multiple screens to create 360-degree projection.

BenQ America Corp.

PU9730 Projector

Part of BenQ’s high-brightness projector portfolio, the ultra-bright PU9730 provides premium brightness — an incredible 7,000 lumens — to any large venue or lighting environment. Featuring WUXGA resolution and the ability to project over 1 billion colors, the Colorific projector is specifically designed to deliver accurate, crisp, and long-lasting image quality. The PU9730 projector provides enormous installation flexibility via features such as lens memory, mechanical shutter capabilities, and the addition of seven optional lenses. The PU9730 features connectivity convenience such as front and rear IR receiver points, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, HDBaseT, RS-232, and more.



Best Digital Signage Display with Integrated Media Player:



Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Smart Signage TV

The Samsung SSTV combines the functionality of a TV with built-in content management software for creating personalized promotional content to increase sales and improve customer loyalty and retention. This Professional-grade LED-lit LCD display is designed for up to 16/7 usage to align with standard business hours. Business owners can wirelessly connect to the TV from their laptop, tablet or mobile device to instantly publish and update content, or load new content using a USB drive.

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America

Panasonic Android-Based Embedded Open Platform

Panasonic's all-new Android and HTML5-based platform for a range of professional displays intended for digital signage and for other applications in the public and private sectors. By using Android architecture with HTML5 capability, the company has created a fertile ecosystem for the development of third-party applications specifically for digital signage, commercial enterprises and the classroom. The platform will initially be implemented in 42”, 49”, and 55” professional displays.

LG Electronics USA

Full HD Display with "webOS for Signage" (LS75A series)

LG’s 55-inch class 55LS75A display with “webOS” is an all-in-one hardware and software platform that eliminates the need for an external media player, improving total cost of ownership and simplifying installation and maintenance. With webOS, signage content can be updated immediately by smartphone or tablet and WiFi connectivity eliminates the need for a wired connection. IP5X certification and conformal coating ensure the display’s electronic components are protected from dust, humidity, and other contaminants that can cause damage.



Best LCD Display:



Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display

Originally launched in 2012, the Sharp AQUOS BOARD Interactive Display series became and maintained the top selling integrated touch display through B2B sales channels in the United States. Dramatically enhanced in late 2014, the new AQUOS BOARD Series models provide: simultaneous Writing – up to 4 users, new display technology that virtually eliminates glare and fingerprints, 1.4x faster touch response rate, the writing feel and response of a dry erase board, Ubiquitous communication for BYOD connectivity.

NEC Display Solutions of America

X841UHD

The X841UHD sets new standards in image size and quality with an 84-inch canvas with UHD (3840 x2160) resolution. State of the art innovation delivers 24/7 run-times with high-end components and LED backlighting. This display is ideal for any industrial application, from control rooms to conferencing to life size digital signage. This display supports the UHD resolution at 60Hz through the DisplayPort connection. This means quick-moving content is displayed smoothly. Ideal for video conferencing and command and control centers, the X841UHD can display up to four simultaneous images at any given moment with Multi-Picture Mode capabilities.

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America

LQ Series

These 4K backlit LCD display produce stunningly sharp images in a streamlined form factor. The 98” and 84” displays are ideal for a number of growing 4K applications including eye-catching digital signage for rental and staging. These displays are equipped with the company’s next generation of image enhancement technology. This new technology up-converts non-4K sources to a higher level of picture quality – transforming ordinary Full HD resolution and a variety of PC signals into breathtakingly vivid images. They feature a protective front glass for public use, a reinforced frame for flexible install and support 4K content over HD BaseT.



Best General AV Product:

AmpliVox Sound Systems

Duo Tandem Line Array Soundbar

AmpliVox’s unique two-module configuration of its Duo Tandem Line Array Soundbar achieves brilliant sound quality in a compact, user-friendly package. With an innovative two-piece design, presenters have fingertip access to the 50-watt amplifier’s controls on the rear-facing module, while the speaker module faces forward to project sound to the audience. The enclosed, rack-mounted system can be fully integrated with multimedia presentation carts and lecterns. AmpliVox’s line array products have been featured in integrated packages with Vizion carts from The Marvel Group, EXPLORE interactive whiteboards from Bretford, and teleconferencing media carts from AVTEQ.

Premier Mounts

PFDM2 P-Series Versatile Flat Mount

The P-Series Versatile Flat Mount is a low-profile mount for flat panels up to 100-lb., with a typical display range of 46”-55”. This ADA compliant solution can be mounted with less than 1” distance from the wall, and has a 4.5” bolt pattern that makes it extremely versatile to use with adapters to suspend from the ceiling, as well as mount to carts and stands. This lightweight and compact mount can be mounted in landscape or portrait orientations, and features post-installation leveling and built-in lateral shift.

Peerless-AV

SmartMount Flat Panel TV Cart (SR598)

Part of Peerless-AV’s SmartMount line of carts, the SR598 Flat Panel TV Cart has been redesigned to include all of the features needed in rental & staging applications. Supporting 55" – 98" TVs, the cart features a textured black powder coat finish and integrated cable management. Mobility, appealing design, display height adjustment, pre-assembled base and UL certification ensure quick assembly while providing a ridged, but attractive, structure that fits into any décor. The 4" castors make it easy to move from room to room while the UL certification ensures that it can be done with safety in mind.

coolux– a Christie company

Pandoras Box QUAD Server 5.7

The Pandoras Box QUAD Server System offers a versatile and highly reliable

real-time rendering solution for a great variety of rental & staging and/or

projection mapping based projects that require multiple outputs. It combines

the best of both 2D and 3D workflows and can easily be integrated into

interactive setups. Since the Pandoras Box product family is completely

modular, one can add and synchronise and unlimited number of additional

systems. The extensive feature list makes it possible to use the QUAD

Server's real-time compositing capability in a vast number of different

creative scenarios up to and beyond 4K resolution.

PureLink

EZ-H

EZ-H fiber cables are completely self-powered with both plenum and UL riser sleeves. The EZ-H can simply be used as a regular HDMI cable for powerful, long-distance extension without the need for additional extenders, equalizers, or power supplies. The EZ-H delivers ultimate reliability and convenience for an EZ-In, EZ-Out fiber transport solution. Supports PC and HDTV resolutions up to 4K. Pre-terminated lengths up to 100 meter. Thin and flexible cable with a 5mm bend radius. Incorporates active transceivers inside connectors. Immune from electrical noise (EMI & RFI). Plug-n-play (no additional power supply required). HDCP Compliant



Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product:

Gefen

Multi-Format Processor / EXT-MFP

This solution supports today’s most popular video formats, including HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort and VGA, perfect for rental and staging environments that require camera feeds, computers and video sources of all kinds. The Multi-Format Processor makes integrating all these devices and accessing them simple and effective. In addition to video inputs, independent digital (optical and coax) and analog audio inputs are also provided. The selected audio and video source is output as HDMI supporting high definition resolutions up to 1080p. Video content will be automatically scaled to the resolution the administrator selects using the system’s on-screen display menu.

Analog Way

Ascender 16 _ Ref. ASC1602

Ascender 16 is a new powerful Multi-Screen Seamless Switcher based on the LiveCore platform. It offers 12 inputs with 42 source plugs including HDMI, DVI-I, DisplayPort and 3G/HD/SD-SDI. It can handle any source from composite video up to 4K, and outputs a variety of formats up to 4K. Ascender 16 delivers varied display configurations: Mixer, Hybrid, Hard Edge and Soft Edge. In addition to a native background layer, Ascender 16 can display up to 8 PIP mixers per output. Ascender 16 can be controlled via the Web RCS, an intuitive Web-based Control Software or through the Vertige, a powerful Remote Console.



Best LED or LED/LCD Product:

LG Electronics USA

55-inch Super Narrow Bezel Video Wall (55LV77A)

The 55-inch class LG 55LV77A video wall with the world’s narrowest (3.5mm) bezel to bezel size and special shine-out technology delivers stunning image quality. The super narrow bezel enables the monitors to be arranged in a variety of configurations up to a 15x15 matrix with 225 total displays. It features IPS technology, to ensure accurate color saturation and contrast at wide-angle viewing. With Direct LED backlighting technology and high brightness uniformity, individual displays deliver Full HD 1080p crisp, clear pictures.

NanoLumens

NanoSlim Engage

NanoLumens NanoSlim Engage is the world’s first front installable, front serviceable 2.5MM LED display. Extremely slim, ultra-lightweight, and energy efficient, the NanoSlim Engage features a bright, seamless, high-resolution picture quality that can be viewed from any angle throughout the display horizon without color shift or image distortion. The large-scale visualization solution comes backed by a corner-to-corner six-year warranty and is designed to serve as the ideal display solution for boardrooms, command and control centers, and other areas where clear and up-close viewing is required.



Panasonic System Communications Company of North America

LFV70 Video Wall Displays

With a 0.14” (3.5mm) bezel and 700cd/m² brightness, the 55” display creates nearly seamless, vivid images across multiple displays making it ideal for a multitude of digital signage and command & control applications. It features flexible installation and maintenance with DIGITAL LINK, a technology based on HDBaseT™ technology, as well as a “Failover and Failback” function which maintains continuous signal distribution even when some inputs are accidentally disrupted. Additionally, the display’s new calibration software ensure natural-appearing images.

BenQ America Corp.

RP840G Ultra HD Interactive Flat Panel Display

The RP840G UHD (3840x2160) interactive flat-panel display is an 84-inch, 10 touchpoint unit providing multiplatform compatibility working seamlessly with computing and mobile devices via plug-and-play. RP840G integrates into networks via R-J45 and RS-232 standards for easy installation. The unit boasts hotkeys on the front bezel and remote control for access to Freeze and Blank features; two USB ports; 5 HDMI ports; and QCast and Display Note software suites to simplify interaction during presentations.



Best Audio Product for the Staging Market:

Electro-Voice

ETX Powered Loudspeakers

The most advanced professional-grade portable speakers available today, with six available models. Inside each low-profile, tour-grade wood enclosure are a range of unique new features that set the new ETX Powered Loudspeaker family apart from the competition, combining intelligent technology, breathtaking sonic power, and innovative industrial design for spectacular results across all applications. EV-engineered high-efficiency transducers, high-powered Class-D amplifiers, Signal Synchronized Transducers (SST) waveguide design, smart FIR-Drive DSP with single-knob operation, and a host of on-board performance optimization and protection features all work together to provide peerless Electro-Voice sound quality and precise coverage at the highest SPLs.

Roland

M-5000

The Roland M-5000 live mixing console based on O.H.R.C.A. platform is built on a core philosophy of “Open”, “High Resolution”, and “Configurable Architecture” and allows for freely assignable 128 audio paths, XI-Card expansion support for Dante, Waves, MADI, native 96 kHz audio quality throughout the system. Integrate a number of digital snake configurations, personal mixing system, and multi-channel recording to meet the needs of your live production. O.H.C.R.A. combines flexibility, usability and incredible sound quality in an approachable console ready to meet the current and future demands of audio professionals regardless of application.

Meyer Sound

LEOPARD Linear Line Array Loudspeaker System

The new LEOPARD linear line array loudspeaker system is the smallest and most versatile member of Meyer Sound’s flagship LEO Family. Boasting tremendous power-to-size ratio with ultra-low distortion, an array of six LEOPARD loudspeakers with two of its accompanying 900-LFC low-frequency control elements can be flown using only a ½ ton motor. Each LEOPARD loudspeaker is optimized for an array of six cabinets or longer, with default low-mid array compensation for utmost simplicity out of the box. It also features new class-D amplifiers that consume less power and generate less heat.



Best Rental Management Software:

Point-of-Rental Software

Point-of-Rental CLOUD

Point-of-Rental CLOUD provides reliable inventory and rental management accessible through the internet. Available by a monthly subscription, CLOUD has a flexible design that runs smoothly with any sized business in a wide range of industries. It communicates between multiple locations, and new features and updates are released bi-weekly. Highlights of CLOUD include the ability to: upload photos to track equipment condition, process credit cards, access an online storefront, automatically configure 2D barcode readers, and export with Quickbooks. CLOUD enables businesses to deliver the best customer experience and provides data to help businesses make smarter decisions from anywhere.

Flex Rental Solutions

Flex Production Manager 4.10

Flex Rental Solutions provides web-based, customizable rental and live event management software. Only a web browser with Flash plugin is needed, and Flex works with all common operating systems and browsers. Flex provides powerful tools for modeling inventory the way you use it, supporting virtual items, racks, and road cases. Users can have unique permissions through customizable user settings. Flex offers contact management, financial management with Quickbooks TM integration, crew management, barcode scanner support, integration with Facebook events and Google calendar, intuitive search abilities, drag-and-drop functionality and copy and paste functionality for building quotes, a depth of reporting options, and more. In December, Flex released Flex Mobile as a complement to the Flex Production Manager 4.10. Flex customers can use their iPhone or iPad to scan in and out gear, easily log damage to gear while in the field, and every team member who has an iPhone or iPad can utilize Flex Mobile simultaneously. Updates from Flex Mobile actions are 100% synchronized with Flex Production Manager, and other Flex Mobile users, providing real-time information. With Flex Mobile, users can review warehouse schedules, pull-sheets, and manifests.

Extreme Impact

IntelliEvent Lightning

IntelliEvent Lightning is a cloud based, full-featured event management system, scalable from SMB’s to Enterprise organizations. Created for the event industry with a best-in-class professional services team, IntelliEvent Lightning is a customizable solution designed to increase your team's efficiency, productivity, and profitability for your business. From on-the-spot quotes to real-time inventory control, job costing to invoicing, our software is tailored to your business. And best of all.. wherever you are, it is always right at your fingertips with your mobile devices.



Best Projection Screen:

Draper, Inc.

StageScreen

Draper's StageScreen is now bigger than ever. The innovate StageScreen is now available in sizes up to 125 feet wide. As always the StageScreen allows you to build different screen formats and sizes with different combinations of the same parts. The more additional viewing surfaces and pieces you buy, the more sizes you can build. StageScreen’s 8-inch truss system is much stronger than traditional truss, and with virtually no deflection even in large sizes. Segments attach quickly, easily and securely end-to-end—no parts to unfold, no hinges to pinch fingers. Draper’s proprietary screen attachment system works without snaps.

Best Digital Signage Product:

Calibre

LEDView325DS Digital Signage LED Videowall Scaler

Digital signage is a market often ignored when it comes to high quality scaling with many clients relying on software based PC solutions. This unfortunately causes difficulty with client content together with severe image quality issues, both of which lead to unhappy clients. LEDView325DS cost effective, high quality image scaler provides Calibre’s market-leading pixel-accurate per-edge image re-sizing algorithm. Per input colour calibration capability, fast simple set-up of picture size, colour calibration and network-based back-up and restore of settings for fast disaster recovery. Control and configuration is by internet browser.

Sharp Imaging and Information Company

PN-H701

The PN-H701 is Sharp's first professional-grade 4K Ultra HD large-format display. Incorporating an ultra-thin aluminum bezel, measuring just 9mm (top, left & right), it is the narrowest, thinnest and lightest in its class. 4K up-scaling engine transforms standard Full HD source content into 4K images. Designed for demanding 24/7 commercial out-of-home operation. Engineered for portrait & landscape installations. Built-in USB media player allows for playback of 4K content

BenQ America Corp.

DH Series Dual-Sided Digital Signage Displays

The DH Series dual-sided digital signage panels enable dramatic placements beyond traditional signage with brightness levels at either 450 or 700 nits – while displaying unique content on each side. Measuring less than I inch wide, the flexible, lightweight solutions can be suspended from a ceiling. rolled to a specific location on the floor, or perpendicularly mounted in portrait or landscape configurations. The DH550 boasts a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and has an average life of 50,000 hours.



Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung OMD Series

The Samsung OMD Series LED-lit LCD displays are designed to deliver consistently brilliant performance, convey easily readable text and bright graphics in high ambient light environments and semi-outdoor applications. At 2,500 nits, the OMD Series displays offer a high contrast ratio of 5,000:1 for consistent, clear and vivid delivery of visual messaging. All OMD Series displays are equipped with Samsung’s circular polarizing technology, which allows for viewing content on the display while wearing polarized sunglasses. With an energy-efficient LED backlight, the OMD Series also incorporates an automatic brightness sensor which helps reduce power consumption and provides optimal visibility.

NEC Display Solutions of America

X474HB

The LED backlit 47-inch NEC X474HB offers a high brightness panel ideal for QSR and digital signage applications, especially in high ambient light environments. Optimal visual ergonomics are ensured thanks to a 10-bit color S-IPS panel, which allows for deeper blacks and better off-angle viewing. The combination of intelligent power saving and thermal management features not only reduces energy usage, but also guarantees the display is as eco-friendly as possible. Built-in OPS (Open Pluggable Specification) option slot and expanded connectivity options, such as DisplayPort 1.2, give installers flexibility and reduce overall setup time.