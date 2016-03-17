Void Acoustics Incorporates in America and Opens New Warehouse

Nathan Short of Void AcousticsVoid Acoustics has opened a new base of operations in the US.

Void Acoustics is in the process of implementing international expansion plans and is expanding its global distribution network.

Void has also hired long time ally, sound engineer, and system integrator, Nathan Short to oversee all things technical in North America.

“After representing Void in North America and some exotic places around the globe for 8 years now, this is a natural and beneficial move for everyone,” said Short. “As Void is rapidly expanding its service and sales in this hemisphere, I'm really happy to be part of the growth. We are stocking tons of product here now; we've launched new and amazing cloud based software to help Void HQ and our field guys like me develop, archive, track, collaborate and communicate on a scale that rivals any Fortune 500 brand.”

Void Acoustics will be demonstrating its newly released products at the Prolight and Sound tradeshow next month in Frankfurt, Germany. They can be found in Hall 3, Level 1, Booth C65.