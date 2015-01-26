VMP Upgrades PDS-LCM2B Ceiling Mount

Video Mount Products' popular PDS-LCM2B dual large flat panel ceiling mount adapter now accepts flat panels up to 80-inches. The upgraded PDS-LCM2B MSRP is now shipping, and its price remains at $199.95.



PDS-LCM2B dual large flat panel ceiling mount adapter

“We have redesigned the PDS-LCM2B to accept a wider variety of flat panels…from as small as 37 inches all the way up to 80 inches,” explained Keith Fulmer, President of Video Mount Products. “The redesigned unit will not only accommodate the 200 x 200 hole pattern, but also up to 860mm x 500mm.”

Increased from a maximum of 70-inch flat panels, the PDS-LCM2B adapter now allows the VMP PDS-LCB large flat panel tilt ceiling mount to accommodate two 37- to 80-inch flat panel displays back-to-back with a combined weight of up to 360 lbs. The PDS-LCM2B is the ideal multi-function option for a host of applications, such as in restaurants, bars, health clubs, and arenas.