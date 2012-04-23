Sensaphonics Launches 3D-3Free Demo

Chicago, IL--Sensaphonics has announced a new demo program for its patented 3D Active Ambient IEM System.

The “3D/3Free” program enables artists to obtain a universal-fit version of the system for trial or demonstration purposes. Demo participants qualify for three separate value-added incentives when purchasing a custom-fit 3D system. The patented 3D Active Ambient has the unique ability to add user-controlled stage ambience to the monitor mix via a binaural miniature microphone system embedded in its soft silicone earpieces.

“This is a great opportunity for musicians to try the 3D Active Ambient for themselves,” said Sensaphonics president and found Michael Santucci. “Having the ability to hear both the monitor mix and stage sound, at the levels you prefer and with both earpieces in place, is something no other in-ear system can provide. It’s an incredible experience.”

Upon return of the demo system, participants qualify for three incentives on the purchase of a custom-fitted 3D Active Ambient system, including free Crystal Color earphones, a free Dry & Store Zephyr electronic desiccant system, and free shipping.

The Sensaphonics “3D/3Free” demo promotion runs until June 30, 2012. For more information, please visit sensaphonics.com. To arrange a demo, contact Sensaphonics by phone: 877-848-1714 (toll-free in U.S.) or 312-432-1714.