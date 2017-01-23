VMP Shipping New 19-Inch Equipment Rack Enclosure

The What: Video Mount Products is shipping the latest member of its EREN Series, the 27 rack-space EREN-27E1K 19-inch Equipment Rack Enclosure.

The What Else: The EREN-27E1K features welded steel construction and is 54.8 inches high, 23.6 inches wide, and 39.4 inches deep. Its adjustable rails are threaded with standard 10-32 threading, and features a tempered glass front door, double-swing steel rear door, and is vented at the top and bottom. It ships fully assembled.

“The EREN Series has been designed for use with a multitude of security, audio, video, and communication components, and the EREN-27E1K is the newest member of 19-inch equipment rack enclosure family,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “The EREN-27E1K has a usable depth of 33 inches and a durable load capacity of 1,300 pounds, making it perfect for just about any and every need.”

The Bottom Line: The cost-effective, portable, and fully welded EREN family of 19-inch equipment rack enclosures has been designed for installations where protected components are a necessity. The EREN Series, which comes complete with integrated cooling fans and lockable, removable side panels allows for the organization of multiple electronic components, while at the same time protecting them from thermal issues, as well as damage or theft.