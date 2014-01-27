Christie Video Wall Solutions at DistribuTECH

The What: Christie is showcasing its broad range of video wall and content processing solutions at DistribuTECH in San Antonio, Texas, January 28-30. A player in command and control markets that include utility, government, traffic control, and network operations, Christie will have on display a 2 by 2 video wall composed of Christie Entero HB 80 inch SXGA+ high brightness display cubes, the only LED control room solution to offer wireless control through Wi-Fi. The wall will feature the Christie TVC-700 controller, which handles a wide variety of digital sources and displays, and Christie MASTERSuite content management software, which enables tiled video wall displays to respond as a single, ultra-high resolution Windows desktop with convenient and intuitive control from nearly anywhere. Also on display will be a 2 by 2 array of Christie FHD551-X tiled LCD flat panels featuring super-narrow bezels, using Christie Phoenix network-distributed processing, which enables seamless display, access and control of audio-visual data, regardless of the user's location.

Why This Matters: With more than 30 years of industry expertise and a global footprint in control rooms, Christie’s solutions are among the first to address the ever-increasing mobile workforce, enabling multiple users from almost anywhere in the world to collaborate, share and interact with information from virtually any device. Christie’s large format, high-resolution displays easily install in the most challenging spaces, while its content processing and management solutions enable control of a wide range of content from almost any digital source. These powerful 24/7 solutions facilitate accurate monitoring and fast decision making while also being flexible, easy to install, and affordable.



What Else: The Christie Entero HB series of high performance, stackable, LED-illuminated rear-screen and front-access projection display cubes, are available in a variety of sizes from 50 inch up to 80 inch, with larger and custom sizes also available for specific user requirements. Christie also recently introduced a new series of front-access Christie Entero HB display cubes that feature a remote screen release system and more efficient airflow that allow for placement against a rear wall, expanding installation options and ease of maintenance. Christie’s series of LCD flat panels enable high-definition, nearly seamless tiled display walls that don’t compromise on quality, and keep operating costs low.