VMP Features Multi-Purpose Box Adapter at 2016 ISC West

Video Mount Products today announced it will feature its multi-purpose IWB-1 “no profile” flat panel in-wall box adapter during ISC West 2016, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 6-8 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #1038.

Video Mount

“As flat panels themselves become increasingly slimmer, customers are looking for even more ways to get these mounted TVs and monitors as flush with the wall as possible,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “That’s where the new VMP IWB-1 comes in. Collapsing flush with the wall, this in-wall adapter is set within the wall between two 16-inch studs, allowing the flat panel to be recess mounted and, thus, actually mounted within the wall itself for increased aesthetic appeal.”

The VMP IWB-1 flat panel in-wall box adapter can be used as a stand-alone in wall box or it can work in conjunction with the VMP LCD-1 Multi-Configurable Universal LCD Monitor Wall Mount or the VMP LCD-2537 Multi-Configurable Universal Mid-Size LCD Monitor Wall Mount.

Additional features of the VMP IWB-1 flat panel in-wall box Adapter include paintable decorative plastic trim ring, cable and electrical knockouts, flat panel collapses flush with front face, holds for most 15-inch – 32-inch monitor, 75 lbs load capacity and silver adaptors for the LCD mounts (IWB-1B includes black adaptors.)