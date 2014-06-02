VMP Expands Modeling Content for Integrators

Video Mount Products (VMP) has expanded its Building Information Modeling (BIM) content with the hopes of saving integrators time and effort per project. The company recently added the new EREN free standing and ERWEN wall mounted rack enclosure series to its BIM content.
VMP's Building Information Modeling platform.
VMP is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the commercial, residential, security, and pro audio/video markets. The company teamed with Autodesk over the past 18 months to provide BIM content for many of its most popular products on the AutoDesk Seek repository. VMP’s content is also available for download through InfoComm iQ as well as from the videomount.com website.
- “The demand for rack-mounted solutions in commercial, residential, pro AV, and security applications continues to expand, even surge in some instances,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The growing acceptance of Building Information Modeling in the industry coupled with our desire to help our customers and the success of our new rack enclosure solutions made it a no-brainer to incorporate the EREN and ERWEN categories into our BIM platform. If we can help save integrators time and effort per project, we will do so because it means more available time for more projects, thus contributing to a healthier bottom line for their businesses. That’s what it’s all about.”
- BIM allows all the necessary elements to be integrated into a project during its initial planning stages and flow through to proposed future development, before a hammer or nail are ever used. Traditionally, building design has been largely reliant upon 2D drawings (i.e. plans, elevations, etc.) whereas Building Information Modeling extends this beyond 3D to a virtual “5D” platform by enhancing the three primary spatial dimensions (width, height, and depth) with time as the fourth dimension and cost as the fifth, making the use of BIM a crucial factor for design, implementation, and sustainability with equal importance placed upon manpower and profitability.
- “By utilizing VMP’s BIM models, all the knowledge necessary to make for a successful end-result via the sharing of electronic data between all parties is at the users’ fingertips,” Fulmer added. “This results in more efficient and cost-effective planning and preemptive problem solving in real-time ‘5D’.”
- More than 30 BIM models are currently available for VMP products, including models for flat panel mounts, equipment racks, projector mounts, and non-penetrating roof mounts.
- The latest BIM additions include the cost-effective, portable, and fully welded EREN family of 19-inch equipment rack enclosures has been designed for installations where protected components are a necessity. The EREN Series is feature rich and comes complete with integrated cooling fans and removable side panels (with optional locks) allows for the organization of multiple electronic components, while at the same time protecting them from thermal issues, as well as damage or theft.
- Also included, the ERWEN Series are workhorses of a wall mounted rack enclosures. Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and on the wall is a must when floor standing equipment racks just won’t do. VMP designed the new ERWEN Series wall mounted racks for both form and functionality, especially with the security and AV installer in mind. With adjustable front and rear rails, removable hinged wall plate and a reversible glass front door, the ERWEN-12E and ERWEN-15E are the answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.