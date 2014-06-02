VMP Expands Modeling Content for Integrators

Video Mount Products (VMP) has expanded its Building Information Modeling (BIM) content with the hopes of saving integrators time and effort per project. The company recently added the new EREN free standing and ERWEN wall mounted rack enclosure series to its BIM content.

VMP's Building Information Modeling platform.



VMP is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the commercial, residential, security, and pro audio/video markets. The company teamed with Autodesk over the past 18 months to provide BIM content for many of its most popular products on the AutoDesk Seek repository. VMP’s content is also available for download through InfoComm iQ as well as from the videomount.com website.