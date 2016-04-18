Vizrt and Primeview Show Multiscreen Control and Display Solutions at NAB 2016

Primeview and Vizrt today announced a new line of video wall bundles that combine Primeview video wall displays and Vizrt multi-screen control solution Viz Multiplay.

PRV New Bundles

The bundles will be available in two different configurations designed to drive twelve or eighteen displays and feature an array of Primeview’s LED LCD displays (either the PRV49SNG or PRV55SNG01) plus the new Viz Multiplay multi-screen solution. These bundles will also include pull-out mounting and professional services for broadcast quality installations.

“Vizrt customers are always in-search of a flexible and cost effective solution for multi-screen configurations,” said Isaac Hersly, Chief Partnership Officer, Vizrt. “The bundle of Primeview’s proven video wall arrays with Viz Multiplay, allow for the control of individual screens or trigger content to multiple screens, simultaneously, at the highest quality level. The bundles showcasing at NAB 2016 are specifically designed to offer a simple and easy way for broadcasters to deploy video walls.”