VITEC to Demo Newest Video Solutions at IBC2017

VITEC will showcase its new generation of the high-quality video solutions at IBC2017, being held September 15-19 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Among the solutions on display will be the MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, a portable, hardware-based, end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encode/decode solution. Using VITEC's second-generation HEVC codec (Gen2), the MGW Ace encoder provides a high level of video quality. In addition to offering improved HEVC bandwidth compression, the MGW Ace solution provides H.264 encoding/decoding capabilities for a smoother transition to the HEVC world.

In addition, VITEC will demonstrate its 4K HEVC encoding/decoding solution. Using the latest HEVC compression, the MGW Vision delivers an UHD IPTV contribution solution for several markets, including broadcast, in-house IPTV, and enterprise, anywhere UHD is critical. This IPTV encoder is designed with support for 4:2:2 10-bits, providing high video quality for broadcast applications.

VITEC will also display its EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, a streaming solution for a range of organizations and applications. It has been deployed in a growing number of sports arenas as well as enterprise facilities, including Notre Dame's Campus Crossroads Project, the Kansas City Royals, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the European Space Agency.

VITEC's EZ TV allows any organization to centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over existing IP infrastructures. VITEC's hardware-based IPTV and signage endpoints benefit users by providing low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels. The digital signage features offer signage authoring, administration, and analytics.

At the booth, attendees will also see VITEC's PX Media Library, a meta-solution that enables media professionals to tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files. PX Media Library is designed to streamline media management and allow users to take advantage of solutions for sports, content distribution, broadcast, film festival, scientific institute, and government applications. This open system is adaptable to industry-specific workflows and includes customizable workflows to help users stay organized in today's media-crowded world.