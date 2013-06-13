Polycom – Playing Well with Others

Polycom wants you to know that they play will with others. RealPresence CloudAXISTM Suite, which was just announced, will allow you to send a URL link in an email or calendar invitation to anyone with a browser and camera, allowing others to join a secure, enterprise-grade quality video meeting using their smartphone, tablet, computer or video room system. A big deal when secure information is being said or shared.

They have also announced a new software upgrade for Polycom RealPresence Mobile 3.0 video application. This now includes support for more file formats that gives users additional content-sharing options, and support on the latest mobile devices from Apple, LG, Samsung, and Sony. It also now includes expansion to Apple Mac OS X.

Now share a call and file from anywhere in the world with everyone on a different device. Is it just me or is the world feeling just a tad bit smaller?