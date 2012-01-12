Hall Research Announces New Products

Hall Research has announced the availability of the new HDMI over HDBaseT. The UH-1BT extends HDMI 1.4 or single link DVI video signal to 230 ft (70M) using a single inexpensive Cat5E or Cat6 cable. Video and embedded audio signals are transmitted without any compression to the remote for identical reproduction. The device features Full-HD (1080p), deep-color, 3D, pass-thru EDID and HDCP support. The UH-1BT is sold as a kit comprised of a local Sender and a remote Receiver each housed in a sturdy metal enclosure. The UH-1BT is resolution agnostic so it can support all single-link DVI PC resolutions such as WUXGA, WSXGA, etc., guaranteeing a transparent connection between the source and the sink.

Hall Research is also releasing its new 4x4 VGA & Audio Matrix Switch with Twisted-Pair outputs and embedded IP control, the latest addition to its Genesis™ AV matrix switch product line. The Model VSM-A-I-4-JA4 is a 4x4 AV cross point switch with VGA/YPbPr video and Balanced Stereo Audio inputs and outputs. A secondary set of RJ45 outputs are provided for sending video and audio to 1,000 ft directly from the Matrix Switcher to compatible AV over UTP receivers.

The VGA inputs feature over 550 MHz of bandwidth, zero cross-talk, DDC/EDID support, and are compatible with resolutions to 1920x1200. Stereo line-level audio input and outputs are balanced to prevent ground-loop noise or RFI/EMI interference.

In the tradition of Genesis™ series of switchers, the front-panel features intuitive controls with the ability to start ties from any input or output, synchronized or separate audio switching, and save/recall preset patterns.

The unit features both RS-232 and IP control ports. IP control includes embedded web-based software that enables control (and configuration) from any PC, tablet, or smart phone. The embedded graphical webpage stores user-defined names for all inputs, outputs, and presets. The displayed webpage is automatically refreshed on all devices as soon as changes are made to the matrix routing. Telnet port allows control using 3rd party software. The VSM-A-I-4-JA4 is housed in a 1RU sturdy metal enclosure.