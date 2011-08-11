Visix Adds Twitter Board Designs

Visix has added new Twitter Board and Twitter Bulletin content designs to their creative services offering.

"We're working to offer our clients new content sources that are dynamic yet affordable," said Tonya Dennis, director of client services for Visix. "Social media is a perfect contribution to digital signage because it creates a dialogue instead of just one-way communications - people can view, follow or post to be a part of the process. This is just one of many new content products we'll be bringing to market."

The Twitter digital signage designs are customized modules using Twitter's API to display recent tweets in a Flash file with an animated background and Twitter bird. The design is customized with the client's colors, logo, Twitter address and a QR tag sending viewers to a chosen URL.