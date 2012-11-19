Visix Adds 10-inch Interactive MeetingMinder

Visix has added a new 10-inch option to its MeetingMinder interactive room signs line. The 1000i interactive display has a sleek white and brushed aluminum design for a modern approach to meeting room management, the company says.



"This model provides a smaller, widescreen option for our many room sign customers in the convention and higher education markets," said Sean Matthews, president of Visix. "The contemporary design and PoE option are direct results of client feedback, and we'll continue to incorporate client requests in our product development plans."

MeetingMinder interactive room signs display room reservations from Microsoft Outlook or EMS from Dean Evans & Associates, while allowing users to create a walk-up reservation with only a few touches to the screen. Visix MeetingMinders are designed to provide a versatile solution, allowing clients to leverage their digital signage software to publish a variety of media and messages in addition to schedules.

The unit's Power over Ethernet adapter allows a single Ethernet cable to supply both power and data to the room sign, addressing concerns of both physical concealment and AC proximity for power bricks.

The MeetingMinder 1000i is available now. Parties interested in purchasing MeetingMinder room signs should contact salesteam@visix.com.