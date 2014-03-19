RP Visuals Customizing G4S Multi-Touch Overlays

RP Visual Solutions (RPV) is now offering custom configuration of PQ Labs latest interactive overlay—the ultra-thin G4S Multi-Touch Screen.
G4S Multi-Touch Screen
- With its finger-width frame size and near-flush surface design, the G4S offers a touch experience for both integration or as an overlay to an existing monitor. RPV’s custom fabrication abilities bring all the pieces together for a finished, interactive solution. Some common RPV additions to the G4S are:
- Custom, stand-alone kiosks
- Protective overlay solutions
- Custom bezels & enclosures
- Shadow mask
- “Our custom display solutions are a complement for the G4S overlay” said Randy Pagnan, president of RPV, “and with the thin profile and unobtrusive design of the G4S—our customers can get the latest touch features while RPV can fabricate that finished, integrated look.”
- RPV’s solutions are compatible with any flat panel display.