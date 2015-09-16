Vision2 Marketing for Hall Research

Hall Research announces Vision2 Marketing as its new manufacturer’s representative in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Vision2 marketing research team



Lead by Mick Beisel, Vision2 Marketing has offices in Nashville, Atlanta and Charlotte.

"Vision2 has taken the last year to build out the video portion of our company, partnering with brands that offer the best solutions and capabilities for our customers," Beisel said. "Hall Research offers a complete solution for our integration dealers, and we look forward to making them the premiere video brand in our region”.



AJ Shelat, VP of Sales for Hall Research offered his viewpoint on the two company's business relationship, "We have hired a company with a strong reputation that will accelerate our existing sales. The partnership creates a veteran leadership in the eastern US region and the timing is perfect."

