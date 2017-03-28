Viju Group Joins Avocor Partner Platform

Avocor, the global manufacturer of collaborative solutions, has announced that Viju Group has joined the Avocor Partner Program as a Platinum Partner for North America.

As a Platinum Partner, Viju will have access to the full Avocor portfolio and will work closely with the Avocor team to develop the brand across the region.

“We are delighted to have a partner of such calibre as the Viju Group join our Partner Program,” said Dana Corey, VP of Sales. “Their experience integrating collaborative solutions into the modern workplace coupled with their professional approach to providing excellent customer satisfaction means that they are the ideal partner to position the Avocor integrated visual platform across the Enterprise sector throughout the region”

Designed to improve collaboration and cross team participation in the modern workplace, the Avocor integrated visual platform increases productivity and breaks down communication barriers as well as enhancing the meeting experience for remote workers through applications such as Skype for Business or Google Hangout.

“The Avocor solution is a natural addition to the Viju product portfolio, complementing our existing offering perfectly,” Said James de Poortere, CEO of Viju Americas. “One of the key attractions was the fact that the Avocor system is an open platform, meaning that we can work with customers to create bespoke collaboration solutions tailored to specific business requirements.”