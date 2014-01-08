Digital Signage Expo 2014 Offers 60 Discussion Groups

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the international tradeshow and conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), will present a total of 60 all NEW targeted Industry Vertical Discussion Groups (IVDG) at DSE 2014 February 11-13 in Las Vegas.

Digital Signage Expo’s Industry Roundtables are popular because they not only offer an intimate and informal forum in which a peer presenter or industry professional shares new and relevant information about digital signage within the industry category, but also because a free-wheeling discussion ensues that allows end-users, agency professionals, brand marketers, and commercial integrator and installer attendees to exchange information and ideas specific to the industry in which they work, including:

* Ad Agencies & Brand Marketers

* Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

* Banking & Finance

* Corporate Campus

* Digital Out-of-Home Networks

* Educational Facilities

* Government

* Healthcare

* Hotels & Casinos

* Museums

* Public Spaces (Indoor & Outdoor Venues)

* Restaurants & Drinking Places

* Retail

* Stadiums & Arenas

* Transportation

* Systems Integrators & Installers

Seating is limited to nine attendees per table. For more information on specific Industry Roundtable topics scheduled between 11am-3pm Wednesday & Thursday, February 12 & 13, see: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/industry-roundtables