CETW S.F.– Special Numbers Unit

David Keene– Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) starts Wednesday (with one Summit taking place today, Tuesday). The show floor runs April 27-28, at the Moscone Convention Center North, San Francisco. Registration is still open at:

CETWorld.com/register

Known variously over its relatively short life as Kioskcom, then The Digital Signage Show, and now CETW, the event has grown impressively… but let me qualify. It has been impressive growth– but not playing the numbers game. Unlike some shows that will remain anonymous, where year-over-year growth in attendance is the number everyone obsesses over and where counting attendees may involve counting some combination of real customers; thousands of booth personnel; dead people; people selling cold soggy sandwiches in the back of the hall or vacuuming after hours; people who registered for the event but did not actually attend in person…. I could go on… so, unlike such number-crunching shows, CETW has remained a compact show, but one that brings the greater percentage of that elusive kind of attendee that every show lusts after– dead or alive. (OK, that didn’t come out right, but you get the drift).

CETW brings end users of digital signage to their show. End of story. Well, actually, the beginning of the story, this week. Looking forward to arriving in S.F. today.



A few of the many Special events at CETW include:

• Tuesday, April 26, 2011 | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

5th Annual Customer Engagement Technology Summit

This workshop & think tank is reserved for buyers only – allowing attendees an opportunity to openly discuss the pressing customer engagement issues and concerns you face, in a non-threatening environment. Discuss the top issues facing your organization and deployments and learn from each other on how to improve, expand or add to your current Customer Engagement Technology Program

• Wednesday, April 27, 2011 | 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM

Thumbspeak presents: Your Feedback Feeds America

Download the app and take various surveys about your experiences at CETW. Every time you answer one of the surveys, Thumbspeak and CETW will donate 10 cents to Feeding America. Also, stop by the Thumbspeak booth (639) and submit your questions to all Thumbspeak users at CETW. Every time your question gets answered, Thumbspeak and CETW will donate 10 cents to Feeding America.

Every dollar donated to Feeding America helps provide 7 meals to men, women and children facing hunger in our country.

Wednesday, April 27, 2011 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Cooking Up Content: From Concept to Screen

Cooking Up Content will provide agencies, brand marketers, network operators, end-user venues, resellers and integrators with critical insights into how to strategize, create, deploy & refine digital media content for optimal advertising effectiveness and increased ROI.

Wednesday, April 27, 2011 | 10:30 AM - 12:45 PM

SPEED II Digital Signage Training Program - NEW!

SPEED II – the latest evolution of the renowned SPEED digital signage training program - will be unveiled at CETW and led by digital signage industry expert Lyle Bunn who will delve into the latest strategies and tactics in the ever-changing world of digital screenmedia. This freshly-updated program is a key component to CETW’s educational content for digital signage, digital place-based media and digital-out-of-home media, and critical for SPEED alumni and newcomers alike. Focused on improving the planning, launch, deployment and use of Digital Signage, the SPEED Training Program is a practical, accelerated "how to" program with take-away guides, structures and templates. It will get project champions, organizations, venues and suppliers "up to speed" quickly to accelerate digital signage project lifecycles and provide the solid planning foundation needed for digital signage project success.

Thursday, April 28, 2011 | 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Multi-channel Customer Engagement Technologies Tour: How the Puzzle Pieces Fit

Immerse yourself into the foundation building basics of integrated screen media solutions. Find out how top solution providers build on your customer experience metrics, business metrics and environment design objectives to bring you varying levels of intelligent communication. This energetic presentation of core solution modeling will highlight new technologies, back end software, interactive technology, creative, mobile, managing touch points and more.

Thursday, April 28, 2011 | 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Mobile Strategies Forum

Mobile solutions are dramatically changing buyer behavior, enabling shoppers, diners, travelers, patients, students and the general public to make informed buying decisions. According to Nielsen, currently 28 percent of cell phone users have smartphones and that number is expected to reach 50 percent by the end of 2011. Some analysts are predicting that web traffic on mobile phones will overtake desk top computers within five years. Handhelds are giving your organization new abilities to reach out to obtain new customers and create brand loyalty to keep them.

In response to this trend, Customer Engagement Technology World presents: The Mobile Strategies Forum

Keynote Sessions are as follows:

Wednesday, April 27, 2011 | 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Sean Andersen, Director of Interactive Services, Six Flags

Riding the Technology Coaster and Creating Your Roadmap to Future Customer Engagement

Technology allows us to reach customers in a multitude of ways – at home, online, through their mobile/smart phones, most importantly, when they are on the move enjoying their lifestyle in various environments. Strategies have changed for companies looking to reach their customers – they need to reach them creatively and engage them, all on the customer’s terms.

How are companies going to engage with their customers in the future? What will a meaningful customer interaction look like in 2013 and how can we plan for that today? What does the future mean for an advertiser, a network or a brand?

Thursday, April 28, 2011 | 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Garry McGuire, CEO, Reach Media Group

Engaging Your Customers, Out of Home, Along the Path to Purchase

Digital Out-Of-Home media offers advertisers and network operators exciting new ways to engage, entertain, and inform active consumers. This session will highlight industry trends and best practices, and showcase emerging customer engagement case studies. Digital Out-Of-Home media combined with mobile technology, social media, and location-based offers is the next major trend in advertising and performance marketing.

McGuire, CEO of RMG Networks, will speak about the media industry and where advertisers are investing. Reach Media Group is one of the largest network owners/operators in North America with over 200,000 screens delivering over 70 million viewers each month.